EV driver frustrated after discovering intense damage at charging station: 'It should be considered a major felony'

Electric vehicles hold a tremendous amount of hope and promise for the future of transportation as we work toward cleaner and more pollution-free communities.

However, despite their efficiency and affordability, some misguided people are still determined to hinder EV progress.

Photo Credit: Reddit

One Reddit user shared a photo of a disappointing incident of EV vandalism that left two chargers unusable.

"People are so petty they'll vandalize the charger," the EV owner wrote. "Both chargers at this location are destroyed."

The original poster shared in the comments that they live in a Dallas suburb and attempted to charge the vehicle at a bowling alley while enjoying some recreational time at the lanes.

Vandalizing charging stations slows EVs' widespread adoption, which is critical in reducing our world's reliance on dirty energy.

Some anti-EV sentiments revolve around mining for EV batteries. However, this argument against EVs is becoming less relevant as technology advances and drivers understand scientifically proven comparisons of EVs versus gas-powered vehicles.

Making your next car an EV is an empowering way to take control of your finances and environmental footprint while saving money and breathing cleaner air.

Unfortunately, as the general population's knowledge gap continues to close, we still hear many vindictive and unnecessary stories about EV vandalism.

EV owners have recently been posting on Reddit and other platforms about vandals keying their cars and intentionally destroying charging stations.

Followers of the r/TeslaModel3 subreddit were outraged at this vandalism in this post and sympathized with the original poster's frustration.

"It should be considered a major felony to damage an EV charger," one Reddit user wrote in the comment section. "Preventing a person from access to a charger could literally be a deadly situation or put a person in a position that is life-threatening.".

A Redditor wrote, "All the people who hate these cars never drove one. If they did they would have a different opinion."

"I just don't get the EV hate, especially down where I am in the Deep South," another person commented.

