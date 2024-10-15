Homeowner seeks advice after HOA prohibits money-saving house renovation: 'Do they have that authority?'

"I'd fight it if the state laws say they can't keep you from installing."

One homeowner went to the internet for help when their HOA's restrictive rules stood in the way of getting solar panels.

The homeowner's post appeared in the r/HOA community on Reddit. "I am curious if it is possible for the board of an HOA to grant variances against the CCRs; do they have that authority?" they asked. "... My CCRs prevent any and all forms of solar panels, but I am interested in getting some if I can get permission,"

Solar panels can save owners tens of thousands of dollars over their decades of life, even after paying for themselves. They reduce or eliminate your electric bill and can also earn money for excess power generated, all while benefiting the planet by limiting the need for more polluting forms of electricity.

Nevertheless, many HOAs have regulations that prevent homeowners from installing solar panels or only allow them if they're out of sight.

That's what this Redditor was up against when trying to make this eco-friendly upgrade. "Is it possible for the board to grant variances, or is the only path forward for me the unlikely event that the CCRs are changed?" they asked.

Despite their skepticism, changing an HOA's rules from the inside is possible. For a starting point, check out The Cool Down's guide to changing HOA bylaws.

And the original poster got even better news from some of the commenters in the community.

"Depending on which state you are in, I believe they have now enacted laws that do not allow HOA to prevent homeowners from having solar panels for environmental or economic reasons," said one user.

"[I'm] in Ohio," OP replied. "There's some laws around it not being allowed to be restricted for architectural reasons, but I don't think those apply to flat out bans."

Indeed, Ohio is one of the states that has passed laws protecting residents' right to solar. While they don't apply in every situation, they're a great tool for dealing with stubborn HOAs in many cases.

"I'd look into it to be sure," said another commenter, adding, "I'd fight it if the state laws say they can't keep you from installing."

