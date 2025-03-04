  • Home Home

Vehicle owner shares unexpected takeaway from all-electric driving: 'Snowballing effect'

Some of these upsides are more apparent than others.

by Isami McCowan
Some of these upsides are more apparent than others.

Photo Credit: iStock

Electric vehicles are known for their many perks: zero tailpipe pollution, which helps mitigate the effects of the overheating planet, saving money on fuel, and a reduced need for maintenance.

Some of these upsides are more apparent than others — and one Reddit user shared a surprising perspective on what they thought was the best thing about owning an EV.

"I am way more chill in traffic now," the Redditor said in a post to the r/electricvehicles subreddit. "When I was driving an ICE vehicle, I got so pissed off in traffic just listening to that idle engine burn away fuel for absolutely nothing. My drives are now much more enjoyable."

If you were going to purchase an EV, which of these factors would be most important to you?

Cost 💰

Battery range 🔋

Power and speed 💪

The way it looks 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

They aren't alone — the quietness of electric vehicles has been a huge selling point for owners of cars who are fed up with the constant irritation of traffic noise.

Internal combustion engine vehicles are loud, and engine repairs, which typically happen every 3-4 years, can cost up to $10,000, according to J.D. Power.

The mental health toll of being frustrated behind the wheel is also a serious concern — a 2024 poll relayed by The Zebra showed that 96% of drivers had witnessed a road rage incident within the past six months. By making the switch to electric vehicles, drivers can skip the daily annoyance of listening to a rattling engine on their commutes while simultaneously contributing to improved air quality, quieter roads, and better public health.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

As electric vehicles and other home energy solutions become more popular, so do organizations that are making it their mission to work toward a cleaner world. EnergySage and Rewiring America, two resources focused on electrifying American homes, are helping to lead the charge.

When driving electric, you might be pleasantly surprised by how many perks you'll come to enjoy.

"All of life's little stressors add up," one commenter keenly pointed out. "Sometimes eliminating just the right one can have a snowballing effect."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x