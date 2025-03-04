Vehicle owner shares unexpected takeaway from all-electric driving: 'Snowballing effect'

Some of these upsides are more apparent than others.

Electric vehicles are known for their many perks: zero tailpipe pollution, which helps mitigate the effects of the overheating planet, saving money on fuel, and a reduced need for maintenance.

— and one Reddit user shared a surprising perspective on what they thought was the best thing about owning an EV.

"I am way more chill in traffic now," the Redditor said in a post to the r/electricvehicles subreddit. "When I was driving an ICE vehicle, I got so pissed off in traffic just listening to that idle engine burn away fuel for absolutely nothing. My drives are now much more enjoyable."

They aren't alone — the quietness of electric vehicles has been a huge selling point for owners of cars who are fed up with the constant irritation of traffic noise.

Internal combustion engine vehicles are loud, and engine repairs, which typically happen every 3-4 years, can cost up to $10,000, according to J.D. Power.

The mental health toll of being frustrated behind the wheel is also a serious concern — a 2024 poll relayed by The Zebra showed that 96% of drivers had witnessed a road rage incident within the past six months. By making the switch to electric vehicles, drivers can skip the daily annoyance of listening to a rattling engine on their commutes while simultaneously contributing to improved air quality, quieter roads, and better public health.

As electric vehicles and other home energy solutions become more popular, so do organizations that are making it their mission to work toward a cleaner world. EnergySage and Rewiring America, two resources focused on electrifying American homes, are helping to lead the charge.

When driving electric, you might be pleasantly surprised by how many perks you'll come to enjoy.

"All of life's little stressors add up," one commenter keenly pointed out. "Sometimes eliminating just the right one can have a snowballing effect."

