EV driver stumbles upon frustrating scene at local charging station: 'So sad to see this'

Someone somewhere right now must be working on thief-proofing electric vehicle charging stations. They're sitting on a gold mine — and they're also the hero we need.

The vulnerability of EV infrastructure was evident again when a Redditor posted in the r/Rivian community about a charger that had been vandalized in Issaquah, Washington.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"So sad to see this," they wrote, sharing a photo that showed a cut cable on one of two chargers. "Saw this today when pulling up to an EA station."

Complaints poured in about copper thieves and EV-hating vandals, but others offered novel solutions to the ubiquitous problem, which has been documented around the world.

Someone suggested locking the cables in a cabinet that requires payment to be opened, while another user said an invention similar to the dye pack that thwarts would-be bank robbers is in order.

Surveillance cameras clearly aren't the answer, as there were two right above the chargers in this photo.

Even with this issue, however, EVs are gaining steam. In 2023, sales skyrocketed, climbing 35% year over year. The automobiles are generally still more expensive to buy than internal combustion engine vehicles but produce zero tailpipe pollution while and are cheaper in the long run. That's because electricity — especially when generated from clean, renewable sources such as the sun — is less expensive than gasoline, and the machines require little maintenance.

EVs and their hybrid siblings accounted for 16% of U.S. auto sales last year, so it will be a while before they are more common than ICEVs, but the day is coming.

"Gas stations figured this out years ago," one Redditor wrote. "Pull through stalls with an attached mini mart and onsite staff. Boom. Problem solved. Why isn't this happening?"

Another user stated that gas stations could "easily" incorporate EV chargers, and a third noted "the upsides" of retail vs. gas, longer charging times for EVs than ICEVs, and customers with more disposable income. They also acknowledged the high cost of installation would be a deterrent to station owners and operators.

"Maybe stop sticking them in weird stand alone places with poor visibility and have a gas station model," someone else said. "I have zero interest in charging in half the places I see as a very petite woman, I'd love a well lit location with a bathroom, snacks, a window squeegee and an attendant."

