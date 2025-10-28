Homeowner shares honest experience after asking electricians to upgrade his 'non-standard' garage: 'Just wanted to share'

With so much negativity abounding on the internet, and particularly on social media, one homeowner decided to buck the trend by sharing good news about a recent home upgrade.

The homeowner used Qmerit to find a company that could install an electric vehicle charger for their new Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier. And despite having a "nonstandard" electrical panel setup in their garage, the experience was seamless.

"Just wanted to share a positive experience," the homeowner wrote in the r/BoltEV subreddit.

Charging at home is one of the best ways to maximize EV savings by avoiding the hassle and expense of public chargers. Qmerit provides homeowners with free estimates for installing a Level 2 charger after answering a few simple questions about their garage and electrical panel.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

This homeowner showed just how simple the process could be.

Roughly one week after buying their new car, the OP sent photos of their garage and electrical panel to Qmerit. Two days later, a local installer had accepted the bid, reached out to the homeowner, and scheduled an installation.

Roughly two weeks after that, the company showed up on time, provided advice on where the charger could go, and just like that, the install was complete.

"They got the job done in about 5 hours, cleaned up pretty well, explained the next steps and were on their way," the OP wrote. "Honestly a fantastic experience all around."

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Charging at home can save EV owners hundreds of dollars per year. But those savings can really get amped up when homeowners pair their EV charger with rooftop solar panels.

By using solar energy to power EV chargers, homeowners reduce their reliance on dirty fuels and the grid, and they can bring their monthly electricity costs way down — sometimes to nearly $0. EnergySage's free tools allow homeowners to quickly compare quotes from several local, verified installers to find the deal that's right for them.

This homeowner didn't specify whether they also had solar panels, but they were certainly pleased with the charger and service they received. Others in the comments echoed that enthusiasm.

"My experience was very similar," one commenter wrote. "Communication was solid, install went smooth, and I've been up and running without issue for a couple months now."

"I had a very similar experience earlier this year in Virginia," another added. "Very quick and easy."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.