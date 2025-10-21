This innovative company is on a mission to solve EV drivers' charging woes: 'It's the most exciting transformation of our time'

Concerns about charging an electric vehicle are one of the deterrents for switching to one, but it's become much easier and cheaper. Qmerit is also making it easier to install a charger in your home, capitalizing on those savings.

The company has 25 years of experience and has a network of certified electricians to install chargers in your home for EVs or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

Qmerit said: "It's the most exciting transformation of our time."

Switching to an EV can already save you about $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance, but installing a charger at home can increase those savings.

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

You can either install a Level 1 or Level 2 charger, but a Level 2 charger will charge your vehicle quicker and help you save money. Since it uses a 240-volt circuit, it can charge your car up to 25 miles of range in one hour, compared to 40 to 50 miles in 10 hours for the Level 1 charger. Since it charges quickly, you can set up a timer overnight to charge your EV at the lowest power demand, which is the lowest price point.

If you're considering a Level 2 charger, Qmerit is an excellent resource because it offers a free installation estimate.

To increase your savings, you can also install solar panels, which can save you about $3,000 a year on your energy bills.

When installing solar panels, EnergySage is a great place to start, with its online marketplace where you can search and compare quotes on installers in your area.

Not only can switching to an EV save you money, but it can also cut down on polluting gases. For example, a University of California, Berkeley, professor placed 57 sensors in the San Francisco Bay Area to monitor the reduction of toxic gases as EV adoption grew between 2018 and 2022. The study found that polluting gases were reduced by 1.8% every year.

While that number may not seem high, imagine how much that number can grow as more people switch to EVs.

