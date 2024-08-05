  • Home Home

Driver stumbles upon frustrating scene at local EV charging station: 'Doing so [puts] themselves at risk of being ticketed or towed'

by Jenny Allison
Photo Credit: iStock

An electric vehicle driver in need of refueling had just pulled into a charging station when they saw an unwelcome sight: A gas-powered vehicle parking in the only available EV charging spot.

They took a photo of the offending parking job and posted it on the subreddit r/BadParking, explaining that "there was tons of parking, some even closer to the door." Instead, they concluded "this was an EV blocker." 

"Never understand why people do things just to spite people with nothing personal to gain."
Photo Credit: Reddit

Other commenters had seen similar incidents before and empathized with the original poster's frustration. Diesel vehicles choosing to park in electric vehicle charging spots — simply to make a statement and express their disdain — has been a trending pattern of behavior ever since EVs started gaining in popularity.

"Never understand why people do things just to spite people with nothing personal to gain; if anything, doing so [puts] themselves at risk of being ticketed or towed," one person wrote

"May he receive the same treatment he heaps on others," another said.

In addition to taking up charging spots, diesel drivers have been caught vandalizing chargers, engaging in coal rolling — the practice of spewing toxic gas out of a diesel engine — and even throwing rocks at electric vehicles

Watch now: Climate expert explains why there's 'no question' human activity causes global temperature changes

Anti-EV hostility is generally regarded as a politically motivated dislike of the environmental movement. Opponents view proponents of electric vehicles as threats to their own identities. Some opponents feel so strongly pro-fossil fuels that they will even harass and target pedestrians and cyclists, believing them to be similarly threatening to their way of life. 

Beyond being cruel and unwarranted, this behavior is particularly baffling when someone considers the relative costs and benefits of switching from diesel to electric vehicles. 

According to Consumer Reports, electric cars can save their owners thousands of dollars over their lifetimes because they don't require fuel or maintenance. Additionally, switching to electric generally qualifies car buyers for thousands more dollars in tax credits and rebates.

