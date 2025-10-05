Man shares experience attempting to electrify family vehicles: 'I'm slowly learning'

Word-of-mouth recommendations are some of the best ways to convince people to get on board with a movement or to try out a new product. Diving into the unknown with electric vehicles is no exception.

In the r/electricvehicles subreddit, a Reddit user shared a story about his family's journey with EVs. For years, his father considered buying a hybrid car, but he discussed it at length with his family and eventually decided to take the plunge on a fully electric car. Shortly after, the poster himself bought his own EV as well.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"He started thinking heavily about a fully-electric car after all. Mom and I were quite delighted to hear this, as we've been wanting to ditch the ICE vehicles for some time, and we fully welcomed this newfound point of view," they said in the post.

"Long story short, I'm slowly learning that, despite our stubborn, 'head-in-the-sand' nature, fear is not something to hide from. Facing these types of anxieties full-speed will hopefully propel us all towards a cleaner, electrified, and emissions-free future."

EV adoption is becoming more and more popular as they come with plenty of benefits. EV drivers are able to save money on fuel and routine maintenance by not paying for oil and fluid changes.

Electric cars are considered the future of the auto industry because they are a great improvement for the environment with no tailpipe pollution.

EVs do generate some pollution in the battery manufacturing and charging process, but this damage is far less than what comes from traditional gas cars. About 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels need to be dug out of the Earth every year to power all the cars on the planet.

To complement your new EV, consider installing solar panels. Charging your car with solar energy will increase the cost savings associated with EV ownership because it's much cheaper than using public charging stations or grid electricity.

Reddit users loved hearing about the original poster's EV backstory, and it encouraged them on their journey.

"Awesome story. Hope you all enjoy [your] decisions," one user said.

"Love it! I went through a very similar progression a month ago. I've wanted an EV for years but was waiting for something (I don't really know what) to click where I would feel ready," another commenter said.

"Congrats on the cars!" a user commented.

