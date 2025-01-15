Homeowners in this area can get paid $1,700 for an at-home EV charger — here's how to buy one for 80% off

Rhode Island has just launched a program offering rebates for residents who install electric vehicle charging stations. According to What's Up Newp, residents can receive up to a thousand dollars to put toward an EV charger.

Known as PowerUpRI, the program offers rebates based on income level. Through a partnership with the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, $750,000 in funding is available for residents.

For installation of a Level 2 residential EV charger, the program covers up to $700 or 50% of the purchase and installation costs, whichever is less. When electrical upgrades are not required, residents can expect to get coverage for 50% of the purchase price or $350.

The savings don't stop there, though. By combining these rebates with those available under the Inflation Reduction Act, residents can earn up to $1,700 toward an EV charger ($700 from local rebates plus $1,000 from the IRA).

Additional incentives for income-qualified applicants are available on top of the initial rebates. Certain applicants can save up to $500 or 75% of the purchase price, whichever is less, when no electrical upgrade is needed. However, in cases where an electrical upgrade is required, applicants can save up to $1,000 or 75% of the purchase costs, whichever is less.

Rebates won't be available forever. Under the PowerUpRI program, they're available on a first-come, first-served basis, according to What's Up Newp.

Use Rewiring America's free online tool to learn more about the incentives available in your area. In just a few minutes, you can access quotes and contractors, making the upgrade process smoother and cheaper.

Electrifying your home, vehicle, and appliances is one of the best ways to save money while reducing your environmental footprint. You'll not only reduce the amount of harmful pollutants your household generates, but you'll also save money on your energy bills.

It's best to act now when it comes to IRA incentives. President-elect Donald Trump has suggested that he will dismantle the IRA, although doing so would ultimately require an act of Congress. Still, making these eco-friendly updates now rather than later could help you save thousands of dollars.

