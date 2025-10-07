Shopper stunned after finding luxury item for cheap at estate sale: 'Could not believe it'

Bargain hunters know the thrill of stumbling upon high-quality, even priceless items for just a fraction of their original price. And while it may sound too good to be true, these finds are actually surprisingly common.

One recent example lit up the Thrift Store Hauls subreddit. A shopper at an estate sale walked away with a 100 percent silk Hermès scarf likely worth hundreds.

"Could not believe it," the shopper wrote. Adorned with vibrant flowers and looking practically new, the scarf reportedly went for just $1.25.

Photo Credit: Reddit

As thrift stores enjoy their heyday, shoppers can benefit from long-lasting, one-of-a-kind pieces, while donations continue to pour in, enriching the retail selection for every taste.

This business boom isn't just anecdotal. Since tariffs were introduced under the Trump administration in April, the thrift market has jumped 10 percent in the third quarter of 2025. It's predicted that it could reach $74 billion by 2029, fueled by economic pressures and decreasing stigma around secondhand goods.

The rise in thrift shopping aligns with the growth of the circular economy, which mitigates production waste and related pollution by emphasizing reusing, repurposing, repairing, and other activities that reduce resource consumption. In 2018, investments in the circular economy totaled $10 billion. Just five years later, they reached $28 billion.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

By extending the life of products, thrifting cuts down on landfill waste and the pollution tied to manufacturing. Fast fashion, by contrast, remains one of the planet's most notable sources of pollution, accounting for 20 percent of global water pollution.

As this shopper's Hermès find shows, thrifting can offer a stylish and affordable way to opt out of the trendy and wasteful cycle of cheap fashion. Commenters were in disbelief at the original poster's score.

"Stunning beauty," wrote one commenter.

"Wow, it's very, very beautiful!" wrote another. "That is art!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.