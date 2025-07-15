Michelin-starred chef reveals which powerful appliances he bought for remodeled kitchen: 'It's very economical'

He isn't the only chef who loves these appliances, either.

Professional chef Eric Ripert recently shared the extensive renovation of his personal kitchen with Robb Report.

His priorities included access to cooking essentials tailored to his arm length, more widely visible social areas, and a connection to nature through nearby windows. Of course, the stove is the centerpiece, and he opted for a high-end induction stove to meet his exacting needs.

The stove, made by Gaggenau, features a retractable air vent in the countertop, allowing Ripert to continue socializing while he cooks.

"What I like about induction is that first it's very economical, in terms of energy," Ripert told Robb Report. "When you use gas, you're using a lot of heat that's not needed, so energy-wise it doesn't make sense. It also creates a lot of heat in the kitchen."

Gas stoves convert roughly 40% of their energy into heat, while induction is able to make the same transfer at 90% efficiency. That efficiency also translates to reduced utility costs. Ripert also appreciated the safety of induction, as the pans themselves heat up, not the cooktop.

"I can be boiling water and put my hand next to it, and it's cold," he said.

In addition to the new stove at home, Ripert also uses a Gaggenau induction stove at his three-star Michelin restaurant, Le Bernardin, as well as another in his Manhattan apartment.

He isn't the only chef who loves these appliances, either. An induction stove is a clear upgrade from every other type. It heats faster and with greater control than gas. Induction cooking avoids the health issues associated with burning gas in the home and reduces home energy emissions.

The Inflation Reduction Act can help homeowners save up to $840 on an induction stove upgrade, but it's best to take advantage of that incentive while it lasts. An act of Congress could make rebates and credits like these unavailable in the near future, as happened ot many of the IRA's programs in the "Big Beautiful Bill." Even without incentives, countertop induction cooktops are still available for as little as $50.

For all of its power and control, Ripert was equally a fan of the easy cleanup of an induction stove. "A bit of spray, sponge, wipe it up and it's done," he told Robb Report.

