You can now get the US government to pay for the revolutionary home tech saving families thousands: 'We are helping to make a meaningful impact'

"Thanks to the IRA, we have additional opportunities to reach more people with clean energy."

Going solar can now save you even more money.

Enphase Energy, a leading solar technology company, has just launched a new line of products manufactured in the United States. These innovative offerings can help your solar project qualify for up to 50% in total tax credits, making the switch to clean energy more affordable than ever, according to Electrek.

What are Enphase Energy's new solar products?

Enphase Energy has introduced a line of residential and commercial products manufactured in the United States.

These U.S.-made solar products can help projects qualify for additional "Domestic Content Bonus" tax credits on top of the 30% federal tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Why are these new products important?

Enphase's U.S.-manufactured IQ8 Microinverters, when paired with American-made solar racking rails and fasteners, allow solar projects to qualify for bonus tax credits throughout 2024.

The Domestic Content Bonus offers an extra 10% credit, with another 10% available for projects in low-income communities. This means a potential total tax credit of up to 50% for solar installations using these products.

Ken Fong, VP at Enphase Energy, expressed excitement about the impact. "Thanks to the IRA, we have additional opportunities to reach more people with clean energy, advance our domestic clean energy goals, and create high-quality American jobs," he said. "We are helping to make a meaningful impact on the future of energy in America."

These bonus credits create opportunities to expand clean energy access, advance domestic energy goals, and generate high-quality American jobs.

How do these products benefit consumers and the environment?

By making solar installations more affordable through increased tax credits, Enphase's U.S.-made products can help more Americans access clean energy. Solar power reduces reliance on dirty fuels, curbing the planet-warming gas pollution that contributes to atmospheric damage. Transitioning to renewable energy protects our communities from subsequent pollution and extreme weather events.

Powering your home with solar also puts money back in your pocket. Tax credits lower the upfront installation cost, and generating your own electricity shields you from rising utility rates. It's a win-win for your wallet and the planet.

Want to make the switch to clean energy? It's easy to start your journey. Rewiring America offers free tools to help homeowners navigate available tax incentives, find qualified contractors, and make upgrading their homes more affordable than ever.

