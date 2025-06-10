Expert issues warning over popular decoration that can damage property: 'They are eating your house'

"Can actually cause a whole host of issues."

English ivy-covered houses may look pretty, but these invasive vines are causing major problems beneath the surface.

Utah-based home inspector Beau (@homeinspector_saltlake) shared the damaging impact of English ivy in an informative Instagram reel.

Though they may seem harmless, ivy vines can actually cause a whole host of issues and could significantly damage your property.

Beau explains that the vines stick to the exterior of properties by clinging onto walls and harming the brickwork or external construction. Pointing to the crumbling brick beneath an ivy vine, he explains, "They are eating your house… This is causing physical damage."

The reel also shows the gaps that can be created by ivy growing on walls, which can be used as passageways by mice and rats. In properties where ivy spreads across the entire height of the house, rodents can climb up the vines and end up in your attic.

English ivy is an invasive species in Utah, and competes against native plants, outgrowing them and stealing their resources. This harms biodiversity and can negatively impact nearby plants, as well as insects and animals.

One Instagram user commented, "[English ivy] will literally kill your trees. Had a neighbor that let theirs grow way too much. Now I'm the one that's out there ripping the ivy off every couple of months."

Another building inspector added, "Yeah, vines growing on a building or a terrible idea unless they're growing up some kind of trellis… to avoid attachment."

Invasive plants, such as English ivy, aren't just a massive landscaping headache — they can also threaten fragile habitats and become a financial burden. Cultivating a yard full of native plants, on the other hand, can save a gardener time and money on maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. It can also provide a strong environment in which bees and other important pollinators can thrive to continue nourishing local plant systems.

If you're trying to rejuvenate your own yard, rewilding might seem like a daunting task, but it can be quite easy and cut costs in the long run. Simply introducing native plants, such as clover and buffalo grass, can do your garden — and your wallet — a world of good.

