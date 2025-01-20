Gardener discovers concerning issue with trunk of tree: 'I don't think it will recover, sadly'

"I had shredded redwood mulch about 2-3 inches deep against the trunk."

Parting can be such sweet sorrow, especially when it comes to our plant friends.

On Reddit, one gardener sought advice after discovering a concerning issue with the trunk of their tree.

On the r/Ceanothus subreddit, which focuses on the native plants of the California Floristic Province, the original poster highlighted that the bark at the base of their young Engelmann oak tree was falling off.

The original poster shared various photos of the issue, as well as images of the growth tips, in the hope of finding a solution for proper maintenance.

"I'm guessing the issue stems (pun intended) from the fact that I had shredded redwood mulch about 2-3 inches deep against the [trunk], although it was pretty loose and airy," the OP said.

When it comes to tree care, many have made the mistake of using plastic guards instead of a metal cage or breathable material that protects the tree without causing damage. When plastic guards are used for long periods of time, they actually store moisture against the trunk. It is best practice to ensure the tree, its trunk, and branches have room to breathe.

In addition, tree roots also need nutrients and water, which is why mulching should be done in moderation. Too much mulch may lead to root girdling, strangling the tree.

Embracing native plants and keeping them healthy brings advantages for both a homeowner and their local community. They cost less in maintenance compared to typical monoculture lawns thanks to minimal need for fertilizer and reduced water consumption, and they also attract pollinators, which reinforce our food system.

A tree's life is precious and, with proper care, can remain precious for years to come.

"Definitely keep the mulch away from the crown of the tree," commented one Redditor.

"I don't think it will recover, sadly. … Also I'd check on your soil type. You may have drainage issues," wrote another.

