Free solar and heat pumps slash energy bills by 60% for struggling homeowners

Low-income homeowners in Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod are seeing significant energy savings thanks to a program that provided solar panels and heat pumps to eligible residents.

According to Canary Media, the Cape and Vineyard Electrification Offering program gave solar panels to 55 participating households and energy-efficient heat pumps to 45 of those. Some homeowners were required to make a small co-payment, but most received the upgrade for free, depending on income levels.

The program has since slashed energy bills for those households by 60% and is expected to serve as an example for the state's goals of bringing cleaner technology and efficient appliances to Massachusetts residents.

This program is one of many revealing how modern heat pumps are transforming home energy bills, even in colder climates. On average, homeowners who upgraded with the Massachusetts program have seen $150 in monthly bill savings and reduced their overall energy consumption by 59%.





As these homeowners quickly learned, upgrading your HVAC is a great way to protect your home from rising energy prices. To see how much you can save by ditching your outdated unit, consider connecting with companies like EnergySage to find the perfect system based on your home and budget.

One participating homeowner told Canary Media just how much the renovations helped with their budget.

"My costs are drastically lower," said homeowner Judy Welch. "In the summer now, I don't have any bills, and I have the air conditioning on all the time."

According to the report, the program spent roughly $45,700 on each heat pump installation and $30,000 on each solar installation.

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The price tags prompted some questions in a meeting of the program's governing board. However, Maggie Downey, chief administrative officer of Cape Light Compact, defended the initiative. She said the shift from harmful fuels, such as coal, gas, and oil, to cleaner energy is inevitable. While the upfront costs can't be avoided, the long-term savings are clear.

"The results show that there are savings, and that energy burdens are reduced by more than 50%, when you pair it all with solar," Downey said.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, home heating and cooling can make up 54% of annual energy costs. Therefore, making your HVAC system more efficient is one of the best ways to curb expensive monthly bills.

While this program focused on residents of Martha's Vineyard and Cape Cod, you may be surprised by how many government rebates and local incentives you could qualify for to upgrade your HVAC system to a modern heat pump.

While finding the right HVAC upgrade can get complicated, comparison-shopping sites like EnergySage have great tools to help you navigate rebates and find an efficient system at the right price. Plus, you can connect with a network of professionals certified to handle your installation so you can be sure your unit is running as efficiently as possible.

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