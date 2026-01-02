Government officials announce 'unprecedented' 5-state program to make high-tech HVACs cheaper for American families: 'It's a big deal'

"It's unprecedented to see five states aligning together on a transformational approach."

It's about to get more affordable for New England homeowners to transition to energy-efficient heating systems.

Using federal funding from the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act, a coalition of New England states has teamed up to help residents switch from oil and gas heating systems to electric heat pumps, as Canary Media reported.

The New England Heat Pump Accelerator aims to transition the heating systems of more than half a million homes in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island.

Heat pumps work by funneling warm outdoor air inside in the winter, like an air conditioner in reverse. The devices can lead to significant energy savings by eliminating the need for oil and gas, but many homeowners are deterred by upfront equipment costs.





To address this, the new initiative includes incentives that could reduce the upfront price of a heat pump by up to $700. For those who are interested in upgrading, TCD's HVAC Explorer has no-money-down subscription options to help you switch to a heat pump and save up to 50% on your energy bills.

In addition to helping people save on energy bills, the New England plan will reduce planet-warming pollution. The installation of 580,000 residential heat pumps could slash carbon emissions by 2.5 million metric tons by 2030, according to Canary Media.

"It's a big deal," Katie Dykes, Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection commissioner, told the outlet. ​"It's unprecedented to see five states aligning together on a transformational approach to deploying more-affordable clean-heat options."

If you're ready to follow New England's lead, TCD's HVAC Explorer can help you find and connect with trusted partners like Palmetto. With $0-down options and subscription lease payments as low as $99/month, Palmetto reduces the upfront costs of transitioning your HVAC system.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

By switching to a more energy-efficient system, you can enjoy up to 50% lower heating and cooling costs. Plus, you'll get 12 years of free maintenance, potentially leading to a lower overall lifetime spend while still paying nothing upfront.

Many electric grids are still powered by coal, gas, and oil, but you can ensure that your HVAC system is truly carbon-neutral — and increase your savings — by installing solar panels. TCD's Solar Explorer is a great place to get started, connecting you with trusted partners.

You can also unlock up to $5,000 to spend on some of these home upgrades by using the free Palmetto Home app, which rewards simple, everyday energy-saving actions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.





