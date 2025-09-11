Officials offer homeowners incredible rebates for crucial home upgrades: 'Critical program'

North Carolina is offering its residents the opportunity to make their homes more energy-efficient while earning up to $16,000 in rebates.

In January, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality launched its Energy Saver North Carolina program, offering rebates for homeowners and renters to improve home energy efficiency and electrify home systems. The program includes $208 million available for federally funded rebates.

North Carolina Gov. Josh Stein applauded the program for its potential to aid the state's economy. "Energy Saver NC will create job opportunities and put money back in hard-working North Carolinians' pockets while moving our state toward the goal of a 21st century clean energy economy," Stein said in a statement.

The Energy Saver NC program aims to reduce energy costs and harmful carbon pollution throughout the state. It offers residents the chance to claim rebates through two separate rebate options. The Homeowners Managing Efficiency Savings program offers rebates for whole-home improvements, including insulation and air sealing, as well as energy-efficient doors and windows.

Homeowners can also save money through the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate program. This federally funded program makes it more affordable for homeowners to switch to high-efficiency electric appliances and heat pumps.

Each federal program is funded by the Inflation Reduction Act to help low- and moderate-income households reduce energy costs and electrify their homes. By increasing the affordability of energy-efficient appliances and home upgrades, more homeowners can reduce their reliance on planet-heating dirty fuels and work toward creating a cooler future for our planet.

DEQ Secretary Reid Wilson said: "From insulation of doors and windows to cooking dinner on their new electric stovetop, this critical program will help to improve the lives of North Carolinians on a daily basis."

