Thinking about going solar? This free service offers solar tax credit insights that could be worth thousands

EnergySage, based out of Boston, is on a mission to make solar energy simple, affordable, and easily accessible to everyone.

Its goal is to empower homeowners to seek out more affordable energy options, compare installation quotes, and unlock thousands of dollars in savings through solar tax credits, all of which can be done on its website.

EnergySage's free online marketplace is the place for anyone curious about solar costs, savings, and tax incentives.

Rather than dealing with a salesperson, EnergySage simply gives users detailed data on average solar panel costs by state, installation trends, and how much people are actually saving when they go solar.

EnergySage has found that going solar is one of the most cost-effective ways to provide energy to your home. According to its research, the average cost of setting up solar in households across the country is about $20,650 before incentives. After incentives, that comes to about $14,450.

However, these incentive savings may not last forever. The current tax credit is part of the Inflation Reduction Act, Congress's largest investment in climate action ever. Costing $370 billion, a significant portion of this funding will be allocated to help Americans afford home improvements, enabling them to reduce their energy bills or gas expenses.

President Donald Trump has said he would eliminate clean energy subsidies, but any rollback would require an act of Congress. This makes the future of these incentives uncertain and difficult to predict.

With that being said, it's imperative for homeowners to act now before thousands of dollars in savings are potentially lost. With the future of the incentives being unclear, waiting could cost you thousands of dollars in savings.

Homeowners can use EnergySage's free tools to compare custom solar quotes, see local pricing trends, and find vetted installers — all in one place.

