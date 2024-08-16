You could save big switching your home to rooftop solar thanks to this company's revolutionary new tool

"It feels great to be receiving free power from the sun!"

Even though rooftop solar panels provide plenty of benefits, the upfront cost is one common hurdle preventing people from making the leap. One company's revolutionary tool could help change that, helping consumers save an estimated 20% to 30% on the equipment on average.

The scoop

With so many options out there, sorting through solar installation providers can be an arduous task. However, tools like EnergySage's free online marketplace help simplify the process — all without the unwanted pressure of needing to purchase.

"Many other companies are always trying their best to get someone to buy something, at the highest price," President and COO Charlie Hadlow said in an interview with The Cool Down. "We are dedicated to providing knowledge and transparency that empower people to make the best choices for themselves, their families, and their homes."

Getting started is simple. After you enter your five-digit ZIP code, EnergySage takes you through a series of questions — like whether you rent or own your home and how much you pay on average for electricity — and then calculates the best options in your area. The tool's "apples-to-apples" layout allows consumers to easily compare quotes from trusted providers.

Consultations are free and can be done 100% online with no need to provide a phone number.

How it's helping

First, transitioning to solar energy is a surefire way to lower utility bills. After setting up their panels, people can expect to save as much as $1,500 on electricity annually.

That's nothing to sneeze at, considering that the National Energy Assistance Directors Association and the Center for Energy Poverty, and Climate estimate that bills will reach record highs from June through September, totaling $719 on average, as reported by USA Today.

Panels don't generate harmful gases when they turn sunlight into clean electricity. According to the World Health Organization, eliminating air pollution contributes to a healthier future, reducing the risk of respiratory and heart diseases, stroke, and lung cancer.

Americans who have installed panels over the past two years have already been able to save money on the equipment thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) — which has a combination of incentives and rebates for other money-saving, pollution-reducing upgrades as well, including weatherizing insulation and smart home systems.

Now, tools from companies like EnergySage are helping consumers maximize the IRA's benefits and their budgets while experiencing peace of mind and confidence about their decisions.

What everyone's saying

Consumers have long been singing the praises of solar energy — which doesn't only have to be for people who live in sunny desert climates.

"I live in a rural area which has power outages in the winter," Jenny V. of White Salmon, Washington, shared with The Cool Down. "Solar is great year-round, and the battery functions as a backup, prioritizing convenience over cost savings."

EnergySage users have also spoken highly of their smooth installation experiences.

"The initial estimate was clearly communicated and signing up was easy. The project manager kept me informed of the schedule and steps needed and installation went very smoothly," one EnergySage reviewer wrote. " ... It feels great to be receiving free power from the sun!"

