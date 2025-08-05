Mom shares simple hack using empty spice shakers: 'Love this'

Imaginative play has proved to be highly beneficial for a child's development. A mom has shared an inventive and easy way to enhance imaginary play, and all you need are empty spice shakers.

The scoop

Posting on TikTok, Tori (@tori_pink_) demonstrated an easy way to use empty spice shakers to make fun toys that can help support imaginary play. The easy hack made use of empty spice shakers and beads to make spice jars to use in play kitchens.

All Tori did was peel the labels off the jars, wash them, and then add an assortment of small beads to the jars. She cut out and glued paper circles to the inside of the shakers to keep the beads inside.

The last step was to glue the lids to the jars to prevent them from accidentally being opened. Tori then created her own labels and added them to the jars before giving the jars to her child to play with — simple and effective.

How it's helping

Children's toys are expensive, and the costs can quickly mount up. Making homemade toys like these provides your child with a unique toy while keeping money in your wallet. Homemade toys also offer several other benefits, such as fostering creativity, fine motor skills, and language development, while also being more sustainable.

Finding simple ways to reuse packaging and food containers also helps to reduce waste. A lot of plastic packaging traditionally ends up in landfills, where it takes centuries to decompose and leaches harmful chemicals into the soil and water in the process. Reusing common household items also helps to keep pollution out of our oceans, protecting marine life.

Reducing waste overall is really important for creating a cleaner planet. There are lots of organizations that want to help people declutter and recycle. Some will even reward people for participating in recycling programs and sending in their old stuff, such as clothes and electronics.

What everyone's saying

The popular post received over 1,000 likes, and several people commented on how much they enjoyed the hack.

"Love this," wrote one commenter.

"BRB to raid my trash can," added another.

