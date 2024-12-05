  • Home Home

Shopper thrilled after discovering sticker on bottom of sealed box purchased at local thrift store: 'I was so happy'

"I've always wanted one of these."

by Kelsey Kovner
Photo Credit: Reddit

Thrifting usually entails looking through vintage and well-used items. Every once in a while, you can come across a brand-new item in its original packaging. 

Shoppers on r/ThriftStoreHauls take to the page to show off the deals they get while shopping secondhand. People share everything from kitchen tools to luxury clothing. In one post, a thrifter showed everyone the brand-new Ember mug they got for only $10.

The original poster included two photos: one showing the $9.99 price tag and one showing the front of the brand-new Ember box. Ember makes the well-reviewed self-heating smart mugs that top best-of lists from places such as Wirecutter. 

This cup can keep your coffee or tea warm and is dishwasher-safe. It retails for nearly $150, meaning this shopper got more than 90% off the price of this item. 




Thrifting is one of the only ways to get discounts like this. CouponFollow found that people who thrift regularly save around $1,800 a year. You may be lucky enough to find things for free at secondhand stores. Some folks have even found cash in the pockets of their items, meaning they made a profit while shopping.

Shopping for preloved items is also a way to lower your carbon footprint. The fashion industry accounts for around 10% of global pollution, according to the Carbon Literacy Project

Redditors were jealous of this thrifty find but happy for the OP.

One commenter has been hoping for a mug of their own, writing: "Wow. I've always wanted one of these. Great find."

The OP responded, saying, "I was so happy."

Another person shared their own experience, adding, "I bought my wife one for Christmas last year and she loves it."

x