HVAC expert shares candid review after removing gas appliances from his home: 'No regrets'

How much money could you save if you cut gas from your life completely? One Canadian homeowner just did, and they posted the receipts on Reddit.

After years of working in refrigeration and gas, the homeowner decided to take his own advice and go fully electric. In the r/heatpumps subreddit, he detailed his full home upgrade, from HVAC to water heating to laundry.

He said removing his gas water heater and dryer, then plugging the vent holes, immediately cut his heating load by 20%, according to a blower door test. Their heat pump water heater now costs just $9 a month to operate. And as a bonus, it cools the house in the summer.

As for the main HVAC system, the heat pump is handling Canadian winter just fine. The homeowner reported that even during a recent cold snap, when temperatures dropped to minus-23 degrees Celsius (minus-9.4 degrees Fahrenheit), the home stayed at a comfortable 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 Fahrenheit) without needing to turn on the backup electric heater.

"Gas is not needed anymore," he wrote. "No regrets."

Heating and cooling typically account for more than half of a home's energy use. Heat pumps offer year-round comfort with significantly higher energy efficiency than gas or electric resistance systems.

On top of that, rebates and tax credits can lower upfront costs, though President Trump's "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" means these incentives are coming to an end early. To qualify, energy-efficient upgrades like heat pumps need to be installed by Dec. 31.

If you're ready to make the switch, Mitsubishi offers a trusted network of trained installers who can help you find and set up an efficient HVAC system tailored to your home.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

That same energy carried into this OP's kitchen. He replaced his gas stove with an induction cooktop, calling gas stoves "a death trap."

Unlike gas stoves, which release nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide into the air even when they're off, induction cooktops produce zero emissions and don't heat up the surrounding air, making them safer and more efficient.

This post quickly resonated with others who've electrified their homes.

One shared that they electrified everything and paired it with solar and a 100-amp panel using Canada's interest-free Greener Homes loan.

"We have done it all too! Bye bye gas, hello heat pumps … and solar basically ends up covering the operating costs," they wrote.

Another said their home now runs on geothermal, solar, heat pumps, and even a whole-house humidifier that helps retain heat by holding moisture in the air.

"Makes the home more comfortable," the commenter said.

One Redditor summed it up simply: "This is the dream."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.