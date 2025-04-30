Pro chefs are ditching their old cooktops for super fast stoves of the future: 'I use it because it's better'

"There was no altruistic intent in my decision to adopt induction."

Switching to electric induction cooking can help you have healthier air in your home while giving you access to the same technology that the world's best chefs now prefer.

Gas stoves release indoor air pollution that's responsible for one in eight childhood asthma cases in the United States, according to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health.

This pollution is so harmful that it would be illegal if found outdoors, per a report from the Rocky Mountain Institute. Even when turned off, gas stoves emit methane, which is more potent than carbon dioxide in terms of its planet-warming potential.

The good news is that switching to electric cooking isn't just better for your health and the planet. Many top chefs now say electric stoves improve their cooking, as The Guardian observed.

Chef Jon Kung, known for his popular cooking videos, told the publication he uses induction "100% of the time" these days.

"There was no altruistic intent in my decision to adopt induction," said Kung. "I use it because it's better."

He said he finds induction stovetops easier to clean, more responsive, and as powerful as gas.

"You can buy a curved induction wok burner specifically made for woks, and it works better than cooking on a wok on a western gas range," said Kung.

Christopher Galarza, who worked as an executive chef at Chatham University, discovered that electric kitchens stay cooler and more comfortable. The pleasant working environment improved his mental health and the quality of food he prepared.

"Every international culinary competition in the world, from the Bocuse d'Or to the Culinary Olympics, is all electric," Galarza told The Guardian. "The metric by which the international cooking community judges each other is on induction."

The outlet also noted that chef Tu David Phu, who has cooked in top restaurants like New York's Daniel, uses induction cooktops "religiously" in his home. He argued there's no better way to sear meat than using a cast-iron pan on an induction cooktop.

Induction stoves are an easy and affordable solution to avoid the dangers of gas stoves. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can get up to 30% off the cost of a new induction range when you make the switch. Induction stoves also cook faster and are more cost-effective than a gas or traditional electric stove.

These incentives may not be available forever, as President Donald Trump has stated he wants to eliminate these subsidies. While major changes to the IRA would ultimately require an act of Congress, making its future uncertain, taking advantage of these incentives sooner rather than later could save you thousands of dollars.

If you rent or can't afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are an excellent option. They're relatively cheap, starting at just $50, and plug into a regular power outlet.

