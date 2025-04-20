Homeowner reveals game-changing find that makes landscaping effortless: 'Wish I had a yard big enough to have one of those'

"No more gas, oil changes, or other engine maintenance."

After scoring a sweet deal on an electric riding lawn mower, a homeowner took to Reddit to share their new purchase. They explained that their old gas-powered mower had given up the ghost and that the time was right to go electric.

"It was on sale $500 off. With tariffs coming thought I had to jump," they wrote.

The post included a few snaps of the mower and its components, which prompted a handful of compliment.

"Sweet. Wish I had a yard big enough to have one of those," a commenter said.

One Redditor focused on some key advantages of an electric mower: "No more gas, oil changes, or other engine maintenance. Can't wait!"

Another provided a longer list of benefits: "No gas, no belts, no pulleys, no oil changes, no air filter changes, no transmission or trany fluid, and almost no noise."

The thread generally focused on the financial and performance perks, but electrifying gardening equipment also helps the environment. The harmful pollution caused by the inefficient two-stroke engines commonly found in gas-powered tools is substantial. A 2023 report noted that in Los Angeles County alone, the emissions from gardening tools are equivalent to those of 150,000 cars.

Electric mowers are also quiet. The loudest gas-powered tools can reach 95 decibels, which is unsafe for hearing. Damage to hearing can occur if a person is exposed to sounds at 95 decibels for 50 minutes. That's not to mention how much the neighbors will appreciate quieter lawn equipment.

So the OP will enjoy a quieter ride and less maintenance. They will also reduce pollution without compromising performance. Some commenters even pointed out that the shipping frame the mower came with could be put to use.

One said, "You could definitely use it for a project. It looks pretty sturdy."

"Looks like a good frame for compost or firewood," another suggested.

