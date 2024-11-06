Landscaper shares favorite features of high-tech yard maintenance tool: 'Perfect for everyday residential use'

"I was amazed how well it works, and it makes my life easier."

Everyone's going electric — even landscapers who have historically depended on gas-powered tools. But that doesn't mean there isn't resistance along the way.

When landscape contractor and HGTV host Sara Bendrick recently posted a TikTok highlighting the benefits of her electric-powered leaf blower, critics in the comments passionately defended their gas-powered tools. Their comments, however, show that myth-busting around electric options is sorely needed.

@sarabendrick One of the best things I've done in the last few years is switch to battery-powered tools like this BGA 57 blower which is part of the AK system from STIHL. It's lightweight, balanced, has great run time, and super low maintenance. Perfect for everyday residential use or landscape job cleanup. 🍂 ♬ original sound - Landscape Contractor CA

In her TikTok, Bendrick (@sarabendrick) — a spokesperson for outdoor equipment manufacturer STIHL — showed off one of the brand's leaf blowers, detailing how she switched to battery-powered tools for her landscape company and personal yard cleanup a few years ago.

"The benefit of [battery-powered tools] is that they're really kind of less maintenance than gas-powered motors," she said in the video.

Bendrick also said the tool is lighter, quieter, and has less vibration than gas-powered models. Gas-powered equipment is also incredibly polluting to the environment. Environment America reports gas-powered lawn equipment emitted more than 30 million tons of carbon dioxide into the environment in 2020. That's the same amount of carbon pollution as 6.6 million cars.

"Perfect for everyday residential use or landscape job cleanup," Bendrick noted in the caption.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

In her TikTok, Bendrick said it's possible to get a 25-minute runtime on a single battery charge. In a comment to a follower, she said that's perfect for her needs as a landscape designer and builder.

But commenters weren't entirely convinced, showing the ongoing resistance to switch to electric products. Though the tool is more eco-friendly, many professional landscapers in the comments said it wouldn't work for their needs. One commenter said gas-powered is essential for their landscape company, which they say maintains about 25 yards in a single day.

"There's many professionals that use battery-powered, you just have to find the right model for the job," Bendrick said in response to one critical comment. She recommended products from the STIHL AP series for maintenance landscapers. A similar blower from that line had a 510-minute run time when using the most powerful battery STIHL sells.

Some critical commenters complained that batteries for such products are too expensive. The AR 3000 L battery, the most powerful battery STIHL sells, retails for about $1,500. That is undoubtedly a steep up-front investment. Yet, consider that the AR 3000 L is built for up to 1,500 charge cycles. When using it with the STIHL AP series BGA 100 leaf blower — which has a 510-minute run time — the battery lifespan results in up to 765,000 minutes of power. That's more than one year of continuous power.

🗣️ If you're thinking about switching to electric yard tools, which of these factors would be most persuasive for you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

With gas prices hovering over $3 a gallon, the investment in electric is well worth it. Some pro-electric commenters also said having multiple batteries for changing mid-job can be helpful with runtime, just as some landscapers using gas-powered tools have to refuel in the middle of a job.

Other commenters who have used electric leaf blowers attested to their performance, saying their battery-powered devices deliver on longevity and investment.

"I have three acres and use battery-powered for my leaf blower and weed trimmer with no problem," one commenter wrote.

"I was amazed how well it works, and it makes my life easier," another commenter added. "The charge stays forever."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.