Homeowner shares video while trying out next-gen lawnmower: 'Never thought'

Switching from a gas to an electric lawn mower can come with a lot of questions about how it will work, whether you'll like it as well, and more.

TikToker Naitalian Ealey (@naitalianealey) made the switch and recorded a video of everything his new electric lawn mower can do.

"Never thought a electric mower would be this good," he said in the caption to a video of him working in his yard with the new mower. He shows himself mowing, emptying the mower, edging his grass, and disposing of clippings. Maybe upgrading to electric lawn tools doesn't have to be so stressful after all.

Electric lawn mowers and other electric yard tools parallel some of the other benefits of moving toward electricity, like those in electric vehicles. For instance, according to Consumer Reports, electric yard tools don't have fumes, either from using the tool or from maintaining it. This makes it easier to breathe and stay healthy.

That's all on top of the fact that these mowers account for fewer noxious gases that contribute to overheating the planet, according to a study from Williams College. Investing in them now could lead us to a cleaner future that is cooler and safer, too.

If you invest in an electric mower and keep it for at least five years, you'll save money, too. You can invest in higher-end options if you like their features or you think they will last longer. In fact, there are many types of electric lawn mowers, so you can get what you, your budget, and your yard need.

One person highlighted the important of keeping an electric mower's battery charged, saying, "It's all good until that battery goes dead."

Other people on TikTok revealed just how much they liked electric lawn mowers, too.

"I have this one, it works so good," one person said.

"They run sooo smooth," another person added.

