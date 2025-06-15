Homeowner shocked to discover how new tool 'easily beats' gasoline chain saws: 'A freaking beast'

"I tried hard to hate it, but I couldn't."

The warming of the planet is concerning for the survival of animals, pollinators, and plants, which are negatively impacted by the climate crisis. As a result, the declining health of these natural niches translates to the declining health of humans, who are directly and indirectly impacted by air pollution from fossil fuels.

Because of the health concerns associated with the burning of oil, gas, and coal, consumers are increasingly opting for electric appliances that contribute significantly less to air pollution than their gas-powered counterparts.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the gas versus electric debate, stovetops and vehicles are top of mind, but leaf blowers, lawn mowers, and chainsaws, for example, can be electrically powered rather than by gas.

One Redditor was amazed by the efficiency of his cordless electric chainsaw.

"This 20" Ryobi chainsaw is a freaking beast! Easily beats the power of several of my gasoline chainsaws," they said.

The pictured chain saw is sold for $349 on Ryobi's website, a comparable price to their 20-inch gas-powered chain saw that costs only $100 less. The electric chain saw, according to Ryobi's website, emits more power than the seller's gasoline-run product.

While it is not the case with Ryobi's models, electric chain saws typically have lower upfront costs and require less maintenance, according to Home Depot. They are also lighter and quieter by about 20-30 decibels, which means they contribute less to noise pollution, according to a Noise Pollution Clearinghouse special report.

Consumers can save even more by switching to solar, which can lower charging costs to potentially $0. EnergySage is a great tool for homeowners looking to make the switch, as its team compares quotes to ensure consumers' solar panels come at an adequate price.

Air pollution, of course, is another concern when it comes to gas-powered tools. When in use, they emit gases that trap heat in the atmosphere and damage the Earth's ecosystems and impact the climate, according to the Environmental and Energy Study Institute.

The institute also reported that air pollution from fossil fuels can cause asthma, cancer, and heart disease, so making the switch to electric tools is a benefit to all.

Other consumers in the Reddit post's comment section were similarly amazed by the electric chain saws' power.

One said: "I bought the 16" 40V Ryobi to try the whole electric thing. I tried hard to hate it, but I couldn't."

Another commented: "Extremely recommend. Best electric chainsaw for price and quality."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



