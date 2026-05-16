Georgia HOA boards face sweeping crackdown as homeowners gain new protections

"We wanted more transparency. We wanted more accountability, and we wanted fairness."

Georgia homeowners are celebrating after news spread online of a major new law that reins in some of the strongest powers homeowners associations can wield against residents.

The law, the Georgia Property Owners' Bill of Rights Act, was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday. The measure has quickly gained traction on social media and in homeowner forums because it puts new limits and procedures around HOA fines, liens, and foreclosures.

In a local news report by the Newnan Times-Herald, bill sponsor State Senator Matt Brass was quoted as saying: "We wanted more transparency. We wanted more accountability, and we wanted fairness."

That message appears to be striking a chord with homeowners who say HOA rules can be opaque and penalties can escalate too easily.

Under the new law, any HOA seeking to issue fines, place liens, or begin foreclosure must register with the state. If it fails to do so, it loses the ability to collect fines and fees, file liens, or foreclose on a property. It only works going forward, not retroactively.

The law also establishes a formal complaint and hearing process through the Secretary of State's office, with hearing officers appointed by the state. And it places strict limits on when foreclosure can happen in the first place. In most situations, an HOA cannot foreclose unless a homeowner owes at least $4,000 or a year's worth of dues. It also doubles the pre-foreclosure notice period from 30 days to 60 days.

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A key piece of the legislation is that fines and fees do not count toward that foreclosure threshold. Lawmakers included that provision to prevent scenarios in which relatively minor penalties snowball into the loss of a home. The law could still reshape future disputes for thousands of homeowners across Georgia.

For residents, it could mean stronger protection against surprise charges and more time to respond before an HOA takes severe action. It may also push association boards to follow clearer, more consistent procedures instead of relying on confusion or pressure.

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