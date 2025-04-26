Lawn care expert puts battery-powered mower through tough terrain test: 'It navigated the ups and downs'

When it comes to approaching larger landscaping projects, some have held the misconception that electric yard tools can't quite make the cut.

However, one experienced landscaper put that myth "to the test" and reviewed a popular battery-powered appliance in his own backyard.

Equipped with an Ego Power+ LM2102SP self-propelled lawnmower, BobVila.com reviewer Mark Wolfe attempted to mow his "rolling half-acre lawn." Not only did he find success with the mower, but Wolfe wrote that it "performed better than [his] old 22-inch gas push mower."

Electric yard tools generally offer environmentally friendly alternatives to gas-powered options. This is mainly due to reduced noise and pollution. Gas-powered equipment such as leaf blowers and lawnmowers can produce high levels of carbon dioxide that contribute to rising global temperatures.

Gas-powered equipment also has the potential to negatively impact human health. According to a report presented at the 2015 International Emission Inventory Conference and archived by the United States Environmental Protection Agency, "extensive evidence exists on the adverse health effects of exhaust emissions and other fine particulates which include cardiovascular disease, stroke, respiratory disease, cancer, neurological conditions, premature death, and effects on prenatal development."

The tool reviewer explained that while the lawnmower's battery life was surprisingly efficient, he was most impressed by the mower's overall performance. "It navigated the ups and downs of my landscape at a comfortable pace, held adequate battery life to mow the entire yard on a single charge, and left behind a nice even lawn without the need for double mowing," Wolfe wrote.

"Battery drain could be a problem for users with larger yards approaching a half acre or larger … so a second battery may be in order," the reviewer added.

Despite this, Wolfe shared that over the course of seven separate tests, the lawnmower was able to mow the entire yard on a single charge five times. "The charge ran out about 75 percent of the way through mowing on one occasion when I let the grass grow too tall between cuttings, and another time when I was using the bagger while mowing wet grass," he said.

Some municipalities have taken the step to ban gas-powered lawn tools due to the harmful fumes and disturbing noise they can cause, disrupting not only human life but also animal behavior, like feeding and mating. When one city in California announced a ban, it also launched a tool library where residents could borrow and try out electric equipment. Sharing experiences with new tools can be helpful as neighbors make the shift from gas to electric — it can even be a community affair.

