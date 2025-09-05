Homeowner searches for advice after neighbor's alleged negligence spews dangerous fumes into home: 'Poisoning is not to be trifled with'

Dealing with neighbors can be annoying, especially when they put your safety at risk. One Redditor sought guidance from their community when their neighbor's generator was too close to their window.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The Redditor posted an image of the generator next to their window in the r/Generator subreddit and asked: "Is my neighbor's generator too close to my bedroom window?"

According to EcoFlow, the generator should be "20 feet from doors, windows, vents, or crawl space openings." There's a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning, and you won't even know if it's entered your home because it's odorless, invisible, and can be deadly.

"You need testing," one Redditor warned the original poster. "Carbon monoxide poisoning is not to be trifled with."

The OP noted in the comments that their baby stayed at her mom's just in case.

In addition to potential carbon monoxide poisoning, generators also pose other hazards, including fire, heat damage, and noise pollution, per EcoFlow.

While generators seem like a good idea for a backup if you lose power, there is a better and safer way: install solar panels. Solar power can actually save you about $1,500 a year.

One Australian homeowner saved $5,600 over 1,554 days when installing solar power. Unfortunately, in the U.S., 10 states could see their energy bill rise by $400 a year because of the Big Beautiful Bill, so solar panels are an easy way to help you save money.

Paying to install solar panels can be an upfront investment.

According to Canary Media, the solar tax credits are set to end at the end of 2025, so you have to act quickly to benefit from these savings.

EnergySage also has a handy map to show you how much solar costs in your state and what tax incentives you can take advantage of.

In addition to solar panels saving you money, they are also better for the environment because they don't rely on dirty energy sources that warm the planet and intensify extreme weather events. Solar panels can help society reduce its reliance on fossil fuels. You can also be energy-independent because you don't have to rely on the grid, so if a storm knocks the power out, you can still have electricity.

