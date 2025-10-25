Gardener shares genius hack using common food scraps: 'This is so useful'

Eggshells can be a great natural fertilizer, but they can take a long time to break down into the soil.

That is why Ifzaal (@naturewithifzaal) shared how to supercharge eggshells so that your garden can access their benefits right away.

"I'm going to show you how to turn your eggshells into a calcium-rich solution that your plants can absorb easily, and it only takes a couple of minutes," Ifzaal said.

@naturewithifzaal Egg shell hack for your garden. In this tutorial I show you a common mistake that people make when using egg shells to provide calcium to their indoor and outdoor plants. watch until the end to find out the right way to create an effective calcium rich solution for your plants, using eggshells. ♬ original sound - naturewithifzaal

The scoop

Ifzaal advises giving the eggshells a thorough rinse to remove any leftover residue. Next, crush the eggshells into a fine powder.

While Ifzaal does this with a pestle and mortar, other hacks suggest that you can pop the shells into a blender to easily crush them.

As Ifzaal highlights, "the finer the powder, the quicker it is to extract the calcium."

Do not simply sprinkle the eggshells over your plant. As Ifzaal notes, your plants will receive nothing from this method for years.

Instead, pour some white vinegar into the bowl of powdered eggshells. You will notice a reaction starts to occur between the acid and the calcium.

Then, let the mixture sit for a couple of hours until the foaming has stopped, as this will mean the calcium has dissolved into the liquid.

Ifzaal advises diluting the mixture in water first. He does this by adding the powdered eggshells to a watering can and then pouring the mixture over his plants.

Simply repeat this hack once a month for a beautiful, strong, and flourishing garden.

How it's helping

This clever hack transforms a common kitchen waste item into a powerful, natural fertilizer, helping gardeners reduce waste while nourishing their plants.

Eggshells are rich in calcium, an essential nutrient that strengthens plant cell walls, according to research published in the journal Frontiers in Plant Science.

The hack is a sustainable alternative to store-bought fertilizers, which often rely on chemicals that can disrupt soil health or leach into waterways.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers flocked to the comments to express their praise for the gardener's hack.

"This is so useful," wrote one. "Thanks."

Others added that the fertilizer also helps to keep unwanted pests out of the garden.

"They do keep the snails away," wrote one.

"They do keep the snails away," wrote one.






