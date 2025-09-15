Homeowner shares photo of clever way they're using old egg carton: 'Genius'

A Redditor garnered praise online after sharing their ingenious way of repurposing a common household item.

On the r/upcycling subreddit, the original poster shared an image of a cardboard egg carton filled with soil. Several tiny plants could be seen poking their way out of the dirt.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My egg carton herbs finally hatching," the OP titled their post.

Fellow Redditors rushed to the comments to praise OP's repurposing hack.

'Nice!" exclaimed one commenter.

"Genius!" added another.

Other Redditors had questions about how they could do the same in their home.

"How did you do this?" one user asked. "I have some egg cartons I'd like to use! Did you just put dirt and herbs in it? Does water leak through?"

Another commenter chimed in to offer the questioner some helpful advice.

"This kind of egg carton, yes," they responded. "The water goes through which is good because you can plant the individual egg holders into the ground and the roots can grow right through it and it will dissolve with the constant moisture."

The OP's move was clever on three levels. Not only did they find a way to repurpose single-use packaging that otherwise would have been discarded, but they also saved money on store-bought seeding trays. Third, because cardboard is biodegradable, they could simply plant the seedlings tray and all without having to remove each plant one at a time.

Other social media users have also shared their brilliant ways of putting old egg cartons to good use, including one TikTok mom who used an egg carton to hold her child's paint.

Finding ways to repurpose containers and packaging is a great way to save money and time while also reducing waste.

According to the EPA, single-use packaging accounts for over a quarter (28.1%) of all municipal solid waste. Only about half of this waste ends up being recycled, with the rest being either incinerated or dumped in a landfill.

You can also reduce single-use packaging waste by shopping smarter at the grocery store, including by purchasing products in bulk and transporting them in reusable containers.

