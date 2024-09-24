Mom shares 'smart' toddler entertainment idea using an empty egg carton: 'What a cute idea'

Messy play is great for toddlers, but dealing with the cleanup can sometimes be a struggle. A great hack shared by TikToker Ok Lauren (@ok_lauren) ensures that a child can enjoy messy activities without the headache of cleaning it up later.

The scoop

Like many of us, mom and TikToker Ok Lauren hates mess, which is often unavoidable when playing with a toddler. In a new post on her TikTok page, the mom happily shares her hack for letting her child get creative with paints while keeping mess to a minimum.

Her hack involves using an old egg carton cut in two as a paint palette. This simple tip ensures that her toddler can enjoy a favorite activity, and when it's finished, the egg carton can simply be thrown out, making cleaning up quick and easy.

"My toddler loves to paint and I don't like a mess, so this activity hack keeps us both happy," Ok Lauren wrote in the video caption.

How it's working

Getting creative with products you would otherwise throw away is a great way to save money and reduce waste. You can repurpose pretty much anything — from turning old berry boxes into storage for art supplies to using old egg cartons for flower arranging and planting seeds.

The sky's the limit when it comes to reusing old products, and some can even be used to decorate your home — such as these kombucha bottles, which have been turned into an elegant centerpiece. Finding tips and hacks for using old products can save you money on expensive products while also reducing waste, which is great for the environment.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

A lot of household waste, including plastics, ends up in landfills, which can be harmful for people and the planet. Landfills are responsible for the release of toxic gases and can cause a lot of health problems for neighboring communities.

Reducing plastic consumption is also good for people and the environment because microplastics, which are produced when plastics break down, have been linked to several diseases. Research has shown that microplastics are now being found everywhere, including the air in the Arctic and the deep oceans. Microplastics have even been found in human brains.

What people are saying

The post received a lot of attention, with over a thousand likes.

One person commented, "What a cute idea."

Ok Lauren replied, saying she used to use the other half for snacks until the "snacks would end up in the paint," so she had to stop.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.