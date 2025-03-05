Gardener shares genius egg carton hack to turn kitchen scraps into potatoes: 'I can't wait to try this'

A gardener has shared an easy hack for growing your own food, and all you need to start is an egg carton and some potatoes.

The scoop

Potatoes are a versatile vegetable that can be used in a variety of ways, and by following this hack, shared by Instagrammer Patrick Vernuccio (@thefrenchiegardener), you can easily grow your own at home.

Place organic potatoes from your local market in an egg carton, and find a sunny space for them indoors until sprouts start to appear after a few weeks. Once sprouting, check that the sprouts are all facing upward, and keep them inside until the last frost has passed.

Patrick then suggests planting them in a pot or grow bag outside. Each pot should be at least five gallons (12 L) capacity, and the gardener advises using a mixture of potting soil and compost. Next, place them in a sunny spot and water them regularly, and in two to three months, you'll be able to harvest your crop.

How it's helping

Growing your own food helps minimize costs while also putting fresh, nutritious food on the table. Another perk is that you have the freedom to choose what to apply to the soil to promote growth, which means pesticide-free produce that doesn't contain any harmful toxins.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 1,000 pesticides are used in food production globally, and they are among the leading causes of death by self-poisoning, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

You don't even need loads of space, as plenty of produce can easily be grown in pots on a balcony — just like these potatoes.

Growing your own produce not only benefits your health by helping you avoid harmful chemicals, but it can also boost your fiber intake and get you to spend more time outside, which has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety.

What everyone's saying

The commenters were excited to try this hack, with many sharing that they would be doing this in the spring.

"I knew growing potatoes was easy but looking at this now, I will definitely plant them this Spring. Merci," wrote one commenter.

While another exclaimed, "I can't wait to try this!!!"

