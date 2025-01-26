This state wants to give homeowners $400 for a new clothes dryer — here's how to find similar deals in your area

To find similar deals in your area, check out ENERGY STAR's database of local rebates for efficient appliances.

Looking to save big on your next dryer? A generous rebate program puts up to $400 back in your pocket when upgrading to an energy-efficient model, as per Efficiency Vermont.

The program offers $200 back on hybrid heat pump dryers and $400 back on heat pump technology dryers that meet ENERGY STAR's "Most Efficient" standards. The offer started July 15, 2019, and remains active for both homes and businesses in Vermont. These rebates make upgrading to efficient appliances more affordable than ever.

Switching to an energy-efficient dryer does more than shrink your utility bills. These advanced models run at lower temperatures, which helps your clothes last longer and maintain their quality. Plus, they use less energy to dry your laundry, reducing your home's environmental impact and supporting a more sustainable future.

Electrifying your home with efficient appliances is reduces your monthly expenses and helps create a cleaner future. By choosing electric options over gas-powered ones, you're investing in technology that pays you back through lower operating costs.

Getting your rebate is straightforward: Verify you're eligible, buy and install a qualifying dryer, then submit your application with proof of purchase. You can apply online or download a mailable form. The program accepts only new dryers listed on the Qualifying Products List at purchase time. Used or refurbished equipment doesn't qualify, so buy new to get your rebate.

Need help with upfront costs? The Home Energy Loan program offers homeowners financing starting at 0% interest. This flexible financing option removes barriers to upgrading your appliances, letting you save money immediately. Additional rebates may be available through Burlington Electric Department.

To find similar deals in your area, check out ENERGY STAR's database of local rebates for efficient appliances. Also, check out Rewiring America, which offers free resources to help you find available tax breaks and connect with qualified contractors.

