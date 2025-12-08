  • Home Home

Homeowner shares before-and-after video after transforming lifeless front yard: 'It gives you way more in return'

"Good job not giving up."

by Megan Lewis
One couple transformed their standard grass yard into an edible oasis, featuring fruit trees, a veggie garden, and wildlife-friendly features.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Aaron and Nicole (@camprickeljones) are inspiring homeowners with their stunning lawn transformation. 

In a TikTok video capturing three years of work, they turned their standard Bermuda grass yard into a vibrant edible oasis filled with fruit trees, native plants, and pollinator habitats. Viewers are captivated by the dramatic before-and-after shots and the bounty of their garden. 

@camprickeljones 3-year transformation from Bermuda Grass lawn to native pollinator, fruit orchard, edible garden paradise! #sheetmulching #nolawns #landscapedesign #foodforest #urbangarden ♬ original sound - Camp Rickel Jones

In the video, Aaron calls the project a "magical transformation," sharing that while it took a lot of work, the payoff has been enormous. 

Their yard now features peach, apple, and pear trees, a thriving vegetable garden with corn, squash, zucchini, artichokes, brussels sprouts, lettuce, tomatoes, blueberries, and more. It also contains a towering sunflower wall attracting butterflies and bees. Bird feeders and a bird bath complete the wildlife-friendly setup in an effort to encourage more wildlife to visit daily. 

Beyond beauty and produce, this kind of landscaping saves money and time. Replacing water-hungry, high-maintenance lawns with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can lower water bills, reduce the effort needed for mowing and upkeep, and free up hours previously spent on lawn care. 

Even swapping out part of your yard can deliver noticeable rewards. On top of that, native lawns support pollinators, which protect the food supply and create a healthier ecosystem for everyone. 

Aaron and Nicole's yard shows that sustainable landscaping isn't just eco-friendly, it's practical, rewarding, and enjoyable. 

Their edible paradise feeds both people and wildlife while offering a peaceful outdoor retreat. For homeowners thinking about a change, their story is proof that investing in native or low-maintenance landscaping pays off in both beauty and long-term environmental and personal benefits. 

Commenters praised the California-based couple for their hard work. 

One commenter said, "It gives you way more in return than a lawn ever could!" Another commenter said, "Good job not giving up. This garden is beautiful!"

If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

Making it look better 🌱

Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

Helping pollinators 🐝

No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x