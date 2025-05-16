  • Home Home

Bride-to-be shares heartwarming photo of handcrafted gifts for bridal party: 'I would lose it if I was gifted one of these'

"This is so thoughtful and creative!"

by Thomas Godwin
Photo Credit: Reddit

Marriage is the perfect time to get creative. One Redditor took it to the next level, displaying a handful of eco-friendly bridesmaid proposal baskets in the r/thrifting subreddit. 

"It was affordable, low-waste, and honestly such a fun experience. Thought I'd share here in case anyone else is planning something similar!" the original poster wrote

"I would lose it if I was gifted one of these," one commenter replied. 

A DIY project of this caliber goes above and beyond a simple bridesmaid proposal. It indicates a creative mind that understands the true value of a gift without embracing consumerism and waste. 

This is the perfect example of what someone can create and gift in an affordable, eco-friendly, and sustainable way.

Thrifting is a major topic on Reddit, and for good reason. It's a growing practice, reducing excessive waste, keeping products out of landfills, and countering rampant consumerism.

Thanks to the Frontier Group, we know that the United States is responsible for more than 30% of the world's total waste despite being home to less than 5% of the global population. This waste includes packaging, clothing, and durable goods.  

According to Environmental Protection Agency figures, America grew more wasteful from 1960 to 2018, culminating in a rate of 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste per year. 

The growing trend of thrifting is a refreshing reminder that it doesn't always have to be that way. A recent Capital One report showed a steady increase in the U.S. thrift and resale market, growing from $27 billion in 2020 to $59 billion in 2025. The estimated projection is $73 billion by 2028. 

This Reddit post is only weeks old, with 7,100 upvotes and nearly 200 comments. Regardless of any projects you have in mind, thrifting is an exciting way to find expensive products with affordable price tags and a positive environmental impact. 

Of course, there are always some detractors, but most commenters responded to the OP with enthusiasm. 

"This is so thoughtful and creative! Please ease my intrusive thoughts and turn the letter opener over with the pointy end down," one wrote

Others picked out their faves. "Top left looks like it would be my favorite," another said.

