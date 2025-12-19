Resident perplexed after HOA sends out bizarre notice: 'I really don't want to sell'

An e-bike owner in Michigan asked for advice in a Reddit forum dedicated to e-bikes after their apartment building's HOA sent them a notice that stated parking the e-bike on the ground floor was prohibited.

"I really don't want to sell," they wrote.

The person informed users that they had a G-Force T42, a flat-tire e-bike, or electric bicycle, that is heavy. They lived on the second story of a building that had no elevator, and if they couldn't park the e-bike on the ground level, they would have to carry it up the stairs. The homeowners association cited "fire safety law" as the reason for prohibiting ground-floor parking.

The original poster inquired about how to safely carry the bike up the stairs, and whether, if they parked the bike outdoors, a bike cover would protect the machine against the elements in harsh winter weather. They were also open to other ideas to solve the problem.

E-bikes are a convenient and efficient mode of transportation that is also environmentally friendly. They can significantly reduce traffic congestion and pollution. Using an e-bike gives riders fast commutes while reducing planet-warming air pollution. This is just one part of a larger effort to create sustainable transportation options.

It is not uncommon for HOAs across the country to attempt to prevent homeowners from making eco-friendly decisions and home upgrades that can also save them money, such as installing solar panels or creating native plant lawns and gardens.

When met with a challenge, it is best to first check to be sure that HOA policies are in alignment with state laws. You can appeal the HOA's decision, and gathering support from your neighbors and community can be persuasive.

Redditors stepped up to give the OP a range of advice, some on how to carry the bike up the stairs. Others suggested they communicate with their HOA.

"It's on the HOA to supply an adequate, secure, and safe bike storage option somewhere else that is not against the fire regulation," one commenter said. "… It would be a better move for the building anyway."

Another asked: "How do you not provide parking for bikes in this economy? I bet cars have adequate parking and probably free. Push back."

