Baffled commuter shares honest review after swapping car for e-bike: 'Feels like I've gotten a ... pay raise'

One commuter traded their expensive vehicle for an e-bike and never looked back after realizing the benefits of going carless.

"I recently got an electric bike and it changed my life," they posted in an anti-car subreddit.

Referring to solutions for our car-dominated society, the original poster said: "I seriously think we could take a massive stride toward fixing the problem in like, two months' time, if everyone would just realize how great these things are.

"$2k. That's a handful of car payments. No insurance needed. Feels like I've gotten a substantial pay raise with how much I'm saving. … Just seeing how much technology and money people put into solving these simple problems has really started to baffle me."

Whether you go car-free or use it solely for errands and short commutes, switching to an electric bike can save you serious cash. Tern Bicycles reported that you can save nearly $840 a year in car operating costs by commuting 10 miles per day with an e-bike. If you replace your vehicle with a planet-friendly ride, you'd save almost $5,800 annually.

E-bikes are much better for your health and the environment, as they don't produce heat-trapping gases that contribute to poor air quality and more extreme weather.

You'll also be doing your fellow humans a favor, as air pollution from vehicles has been linked to various cancers, respiratory issues, heart disease, and heightened rates of mental illness, per the nonprofit Coltura. Switching to a cleaner mode of travel means your neighbors will breathe easier and may feel inspired to buy an e-bike because of your example.

Commuting with an electric bike also means you won't have to sit in traffic, allowing for a more relaxing travel experience.

"I also bought an ebike a couple weeks ago with the goal of replacing a few car trips a week and have been blown away by how much I just love riding it," one person commented on the Reddit post.

"Absolutely. My partner and I recently sold our car for a couple of ebikes and we're never going back," another shared.

