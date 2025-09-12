Gardener shares simple hack to grow seemingly endless supply of popular plant: 'They just keep coming back'

TikToker GardenerAdjacent (@gardneradjacent) ran her followers through the easy steps of getting an unlimited supply of a very useful plant.

The scoop

"They smell so good, they look good, and they attract so many pollinators," she says at the start of her video. "They're just really great for any garden."

The plant she's talking about is lavender. As it turns out, it's really easy to propagate lavender. Simply break off a non-flowering branch, strip the base of leaves, and put the stem in the ground.

She suggests stripping the bottom two to three inches and watering the soil first. It's possible to let the stems soak in rooting hormones to speed things up, but that's entirely optional. In about two weeks, the new lavender plants should be growing on their own.

Growing lavender from seed is a bit more challenging, but not impossible. Propagation is easy for many plants in the home garden, including pothos, sweet potatoes, and tomatoes.

How it's helping

Lavender does a great job of supporting local pollinators. Pollinators are vital for the reproduction of plants, including the ones that humans rely on.

Unfortunately, increased heat and pesticide use have sent pollinator numbers tumbling. With helpful flowers like lavender, it's possible to keep bees, butterflies, and other useful bugs buzzing.

Lavender is best known for its fragrance. Luckily, it's not too hard to make essential oils from lavender plants. It's also used occasionally in the kitchen for baking and roasting. Only English lavender is suitable for cooking, and even then, the taste is polarizing to many.

What everyone's saying

TikTok followers were happy to hear that lavender propagation was so straightforward.

"I'm in 5b and they just keep coming back. I do love your propagation tip," said one community member.

"very nicely done and definitely great information thanks for sharing," replied another.

