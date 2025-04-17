New survey makes stunning discovery about older adults' transportation preferences — here's what 3 in 10 seniors are doing

It is actually considered a low-impact form of exercise and transportation.

While e-scooters have become a go-to transportation option for younger generations in recent years, older adults have made a surprising push to e-bike ownership.

According to a 2023 report on ongoing research, adults 50 years or older have been purchasing e-bikes in greater numbers over the last few years. Conducted by dblTilde CORE in partnership with the Mineta Transportation Institute and San José State University, the survey sought information on "cycling habits, preferences, and experiences of older adults who cycle."

When the survey was introduced in 2017, just 3% of the participants revealed that they owned an e-bike. However, in Year 4 of the survey, which took place in 2021 and 2022, the ownership percentage climbed to 17.5 of the more than 5,000 respondents. In Year 5, that number has skyrocketed to nearly 30%, according to CalBike.

While some might think of cycling as physically demanding, it is actually considered a low-impact form of exercise and transportation — and that includes e-bikes.

Cycling can be joint-friendly and a great way to maintain a healthy exercise regimen. In a 2023 study, researchers noted that "participation in cycling is associated with lower risk of mortality from any cause, and incidence of cardiovascular disease and type 2 diabetes, as well as positive mental health and well-being."

In addition to offering a good form of exercise, e-bikes can also help fight the impacts of the warming climate, consuming as much as 90% less energy than private cars. They also have a carbon dioxide pollution rate between 60 and 93% lower than internal combustion engine vehicles.

If you're looking to make the switch to an e-bike, Upway is a great place to find one that is best suited for you and your style. The company offers a wide selection of bikes, with many options for up to 60% off retail prices.

"People who begin cycling at some point in their lives can continue cycling, even into their late 80s and 90s, as long as it remains safe and pleasurable," Carol A. Kachadoorian, executive director of dblTilde CORE, wrote.

"... Reducing social pressure to stop cycling and increasing high quality cycling infrastructure will keep them cycling."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.