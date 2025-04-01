Researchers make surprising discovery after studying people who bike to work: 'Has not been studied at all before'

A new study shows that "active commuters" — people who travel to work by way of physical activity — may require fewer sick days.

The study was published by researchers from the Finnish Institute for Occupational Health in the Scandinavian Journal of Medicine & Science in Sports, and it compared the habits of cyclists to "passive commuters" — people who use public transportation or cars.

Medical Xpress spoke to the author of the article, Ph.D. researcher Essi Kalliolahti, who said: "There is already research evidence on the health and environmental benefits of active commuting, but its connection to the risk of long sickness absences, for example, has not been studied at all before."

The findings of the study were regarding sickness absence, so work-reported leaves for illness. It showed that exceedingly active commuters had an 8-18% lower risk of calling out sick or facing long-term sickness.

While the positive effects of exercise have been proven and supported by science, this study shows a correlation with actual immune health, not only cardiovascular benefits and weight stability.

A survey by the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare finds that less than a fifth of people in Finland commute by foot or bike year-round, while only 2.9% of people in the U.S. walk or bike to work, per a 2021 census report.

Jenni Ervasti, chief researcher for the Finnish Institute of Occupational Health, told Medical Xpress: "Knowing that only half of the adult population exercises according to the recommendations, commuting on foot or by bike can be a useful way to increase health-promoting exercise."

Not only does this study reinforce the positive effects of physical movement, but it could also benefit workplace productivity and keep employees on track to bigger paychecks.

In a health landscape where news about the planet, its heating, and how it affects our bodies can often feel desolate, this study is a glimmer of easy-to-implement hope.

Moreover, by taking this step to improve your health and immunity, you can commit to an emission-free way of living, making the world a greener place, reducing your carbon footprint, and feeling your best. Happy biking!

