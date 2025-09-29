Cyclists easily debunk health myth about e-bikes after older rider considers upgrade: 'Don't let anyone ... stop you'

E-bikes are equipped with a convenient motor to get you where you want to go without pedaling, but that isn't the only way to use them. One Redditor approached the r/ebikes community to get more information about using an e-bike for fitness — and found that it would be a perfect idea.

According to the original poster, they were having trouble getting their family on board with the idea.

"I'm a bit on the older and heavier side of life right now and thought a great way to get back into shape and lose some of those pounds would be with an ebike," they said. "My family thinks if I get an ebike, I will not lose any weight."

But according to the original poster, their experiences with an ordinary bike were negative. "I have an old diamondback bike from the 80's and there's no shocks and my hands go numb every time I go riding," they said. "Also makes my knees scream on minor hills."

However, they hoped with the help of the online community, they could convince their family to support them in their e-bike dreams: "I'm reaching out to see if there are any good weight loss stories I could use as proof to convince people that this would be a good thing and ebikes are not just about using the motor to get around. I've been looking at the Aventon Aventure2."

Thankfully, the community came through and confirmed the original poster's instinct that an e-bike would be good for his purposes. "Don't let anyone's opinion stop you from doing what you need/want to do!" said one user. "I lost 24 lbs my first year riding ebikes."

Exercise is just one of the benefits that you can get from using an e-bike. You'll also save lots of money on your commute and errands, since it's much cheaper to fuel than an entire car, either gas or electric. You won't be producing smelly, toxic air pollution that contributes to the overheating of the planet, and you'll have the chance to get to know your community in a way that you simply don't behind the wheel of a car.

If you want to try an e-bike, the best place to find it is Upway. This marketplace offers an incredible variety of e-bike models tailored to a wide range of uses, including city bikes, mountain bikes, folding bikes, and other specialty models. Many are available at up to 60% off of retail prices — and if you decide it's not for you or you want to upgrade to a different model, Upway also buys used bikes.

If you really want to increase your savings with an e-bike, you can charge it using your own solar energy setup at home. To find the best deal from a vetted installer near you, use the free tools from online marketplace EnergySage.

