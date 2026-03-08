Dumpster diver shares photo after making surprising discovery in trash: 'Works like a dream'

A Redditor stumbled upon quite the prize and took to the community at r/DumpsterDiving to share their story.

"Thanks for never cleaning this and then throwing it out!" the original poster wrote alongside a picture of a fan. "Sounded like death and didn't move any air (shocker!). Took it apart fully, and I mean FULLY. Motor assembly and all fully disassembled, everything scrubbed to clean. It was gross, but not smoky thankfully, and no bugs!

"Works like a dream now."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The fan was a Dyson that normally retails for roughly $500. Other dumpster divers have scored similar wins, including Dyson stick vacuums and hair tools.

Intercepting perfectly good appliances and electronics on the way to the landfill is a great way to save money. It also provides the opportunity to lock down treasures you wouldn't consider buying in the first place. Dumpster diving has even more benefits than that, though.

When sent to the dump, electronics leach toxic materials into soil and water, creating a health hazard for those living nearby and downstream. This also includes the shedding of microplastics. These particles bioaccumulate in food sources and end up on dinner plates. When ingested, microplastics carry neurological and reproductive health risks.

If you can't find a buyer for your old gadgets or repair them like the original poster, knowing your recycling options is the next best thing. Only 22% of electronics get properly recycled, according to one study. By putting in a tiny amount of legwork, it's possible to ensure your gadgets get a long healthy life and provide maximum benefit at the end.

Commenters were blown away by the original poster's find and their industry in repairing it.

"Ye who wield the screwdriver wield the power!" one user said.

"Nice score! I like repairing things and putting them back to work," another replied.

