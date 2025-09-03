Van-lifers share honest review of go-to appliance for on-the-road lifestyle: 'Like hitting the easy button'

"I like mine so much I also use it in the house."

What does cooking dinner look like when your kitchen is the back of a van? For one van-lifer, it starts with a single-burner induction cooktop that costs less than a night out.

Their review of the Duxtop 1800W induction cooktop shows how this compact appliance can handle everyday cooking without the fumes, bulk, or cost of a traditional stove.

Their video, posted in the Ford Transit USA Forum, highlights just how efficient the device is, bringing water to a boil in under two minutes before showing what meals they use it to make on the road.

"The Duxtop for van is like hitting the easy button [for] achieving culinary excellence in a van," the original poster wrote, adding that the only real requirement is access to AC electricity.

For them, the $50 price tag for the unit was worth it for the flexibility to cook safely and quickly in a small space.

The appeal of induction cooking goes far beyond van life. In a traditional kitchen, induction ranges are becoming popular alternatives to gas because they're faster, more efficient, and healthier for the air inside your home.

As Popular Science noted, studies show that induction stoves convert about 85% of their energy into heat, compared with around 40% for gas, making them more efficient and helping home cooks to save money on utility bills.

Swapping from gas to electric can also cut nitrogen dioxide levels indoors by more than half, which is better for respiratory health.



The Inflation Reduction Act makes the switch even more attractive, offering up to $840 for the cost of a new induction range. But with the One Big Beautiful Bill Act set to roll back many IRA credits after 2025, those savings may not be around forever. Many appliance rebates, including those for induction, will remain, but acting earlier could save you more money in the long run.

For renters or anyone not ready for a full kitchen overhaul, plug-in burners, like the Duxtop this poster reviewed, are a great alternative.

It isn't just the OP who swears by induction. Others in the forum comments shared how making the switch has reshaped their own cooking routines.

"I like mine so much I also use it in the house," explained one commenter. "Heats in a fraction of the time as the resistive stove [while] burning less than half the power, and there is almost no residual heat left to dissipate when I'm done using it."

Another shared that while they still prefer gas for some meals, the Duxtop has earned a permanent spot in their setup.

"Very nice not to use a gas stove in the van," they wrote. "So far it has survived a month-long trip cooking almost every day."

