Dumpster divers hit jackpot with treasure trove of goods from college move-out: 'Kids toss out the wildest stuff'

A TikToker earned kudos from commenters after posting a video that showcased highlights from their post-moveout, college-dorm dumpster haul.

"College move-out season: when dorm room gold hits the curb," TikToker Dumpstermania (@dumpstermania1) wrote in the video's caption.

In the video, the TikToker showcased some of their new-to-them treasures, which included an electric water kettle, multiple vacuum cleaners, and even a pair of Apple AirPods, not to mention a chair and ottoman.

All of the found items appeared to be in perfectly good condition.

"Kids toss out the wildest stuff – and I'm just here like a raccoon with a resale strategy," Dumpstermania wrote.

The video highlighted not only the incredible wastefulness of today's consumer culture but also the potential for earning money from products that would otherwise end up in the landfill.

In 2018, the United States produced an almost-incomprehensible 292.4 million tons of municipal solid waste, a more than three-fold increase since 1960, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

This calculates out to a staggering 4.9 pounds of trash per person per day.

While Dumpstermania has chosen to take an explicitly hands-on approach to keeping perfectly good items out of the landfill, it does not necessarily take spending your spare time probing through dumpsters to give products a second life and potentially make some extra cash in the process.

By selling or thrifting your old electronics, clothes, and furniture, you can declutter your home while earning some extra money and doing right by the environment.

What's more, you'll also be saving the next person down the line the expense of buying a new rather than a used product.

In addition to earning cash by thrifting used possessions or selling them online, it is also possible to save money while reducing waste by repurposing containers and packaging.

According to Environment America, packaging alone accounts for 28% of the waste generated by Americans. This means that reducing the use of single-use packaging can go a long way toward keeping trash out of landfills.

Commenters rushed to the comments to applaud Dumpstermania on their score and express disbelief at the blatant waste.

"Wait until these kids have to pay for everything themselves," one commenter said. "Their trash is very much your treasure!"

"Great finds!" praised another.

"Absolutely amazing! I would be doing the same," added a third commenter.

