Man sparks envy with incredible discovery made in dumpster: 'You lucky dog'

Have you ever thought about how many items get tossed out every day?

This Reddit post from a dedicated dumpster diver sparked a conversation (and some envy) about food waste and sustainability. In their post, the dumpster diver shared a picturesque haul that included fresh produce such as bananas and cherries and even a corner shelf, all rescued from the trash — and it's more impressive than you might expect.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The dumpster diver's success came from careful timing, syncing their dives with local waste company schedules. The result? Perfectly good produce that would've ended up in a landfill. Not only does this save money, but it also helps keep usable food out of the waste stream, which benefits both the environment and your wallet.

The amount of food wasted annually is staggering, and dumpster diving is just one way to fight that. Even if this method is not for you, thinking about how much we throw away can inspire simple changes at home, such as buying less and using what you already have more creatively.

While not everyone might be ready to try dumpster diving, the idea of reducing waste and saving money is something many can relate to. Small changes, including rethinking leftovers or using food scraps, can reduce waste in your own life without the need for drastic measures.

If you decide to give dumpster diving a try, it's crucial to be cautious. Always check for signs of spoilage, and be careful with how you handle things to avoid injury or exposure to germs. Starting small, looking for clean items, and taking it slow is a good way to ease into the practice.

"If you have freezer space, bananas freeze really well," one commenter suggested. "Just peel them first."

Another shared: "Air fry the cut-up bananas after you toss them in olive oil. Great with rice and BBQ.

"Someone else summed up the score by exclaiming: "Cherries??! You lucky dog."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



