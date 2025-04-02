Dumpster diver stunned after uncovering huge stash of brand-new items: 'I'm so envious of you'

"There are layers of yellow discount stickers until it's down to zero."

A dumpster diver scored big — and sparked envy across the internet — after discovering a surprising haul of brand-new merchandise outside a retail store.

In a post titled "Retail waste is another man's treasure hunt!" one Redditor shared a photo of a major find: five sealed Vegas Golden Knights 1,000-piece panoramic puzzles and two still-wrapped 2025 wall calendars.

"I should have gotten more but I got nervous," the original poster admitted, noting the dumpster was close to a busy street and an open parking lot. "Security is really aggressive and will threaten to trespass you and call the police over any little incident."

Still, the stash — which appears to have been repeatedly marked down before getting tossed — was a win. "There are layers of yellow discount stickers until it's down to zero," the Redditor wrote. "They seem perfectly good to me."

The post struck a chord with others in the r/DumpsterDiving community, with one user saying, "I'm so envious of you!"

Finds like this highlight a growing conversation around retail waste and the potential value in what some stores throw out. Perfectly usable goods, often still sealed, end up in landfills every day, contributing to unnecessary waste and pollution. But for those willing to look, there's opportunity in the trash.

Dumpster diving, or stooping, gives these items a second life, keeping them out of landfills for longer and cutting back on the demand for brand-new production. It's an easy-on-the-wallet, eco-friendly alternative that saves money, reduces waste, and supports a more circular way of consuming — no fancy lifestyle changes required.

One commenter summed up the overall sentiment of the discourse and said, "It's a shame that corporations are willing to pay aggressive security agents to protect their garbage. Heaven forbid they should be generous to someone who could actually enjoy what they're throwing out."

The OP agreed and added, "So many companies abhor the thought of other people doing exactly that, enjoying it. They rather it clog a landfill."

For beginners curious about diving in, safety is key. Always wear gloves, avoid sealed food waste bags, and sanitize everything thoroughly. And if you're not ready to jump into a dumpster yourself, you can still shop secondhand or explore retail buyback programs to help extend the life of products and cut down on waste.

