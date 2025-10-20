Dumpster diver shares photo after making valuable discovery in trash: 'Good score'

If you're looking for a new way to shop, dumpster diving may be worth digging into.

A post on r/DumpsterDiving revealed how one camper found everything they needed for their next big trip.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The photos show an orange and white Ozark Trail tent.

"Found this tent in the dumpster last year and planned on selling it," the original poster wrote.

After setting it up, however, the Redditor decided they just may keep it to go with the vintage sleeping bag they found in another dive.

While many people frown upon dumpster diving as being unsanitary or disgusting, the monetary benefits and eye-popping finds leave many undeterred. From furniture and electronics to food, clothing, and household products, there is treasure to be found. And there are entire subreddits dedicated to success stories.

Oftentimes the items are in perfectly good condition, so why not save some money and reduce waste at the same time?

With trends like overnight music festivals and fly-camping rising, discarded tents and sleeping bags are becoming problematic, adding to our growing textile problem. Earth.org statistics cite that more than 100 million tons of clothing end up in landfills each year.

Far surpassing textiles, the world wastes almost 1.4 billion tons of food each year, according to Earth.org. The U.S. tosses over one-third of the food it produces into the trash. This collective action unfortunately makes food waste the single most common material in our landfills.

It's heartbreaking considering that one in every six people in the U.S. is food insecure, as reported by Feeding America. Landfills are a major problem when it comes to our warming climate. These giant trash sites are responsible for producing massive amounts of heat-trapping gases like carbon and methane.

Dumpster diving is legal in all 50 states as long as there are no trespassing violations. It's also important to err on the side of caution. Wear gloves for protection, sift carefully, and remember that safety always comes first.

The response to the camping gear dumpster haul was met with support.

"Good score!" one Redditor wrote.

"Tents are always cool. It is a Walmart one that sells for $30 or $40, but they work well enough. I lived in one this summer," shared another.

"Keep it! You don't have to spend a lot for a decent little camping shelter, and yours is free," commented a third.

