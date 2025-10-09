Authorities roll out new tactics to crack down on destructive 'fly campers': 'Will have a better impact'

"This ensured the behaviour was dealt with, while also encouraging greater understanding of the consequences of their actions."

Officials in England are taking a new approach to deal with "fly campers" — people who pitch tents illegally in protected landscapes and often leave trash, damage, or worse behind.

Instead of issuing fines, local authorities have begun assigning alternative punishments, such as mandatory litter-picking sessions, the BBC reported.

The measure is getting attention because it departs from the usual fine-and-forget approach.

"This ensures there are clear and proportionate consequences, while prioritizing both accountability and swift restoration of the site," said a Cumberland Council spokesperson, per the outlet.

Fly-camping has surged in popularity in recent years. According to a separate BBC report, some fly campers in Devon's Dartmoor National Park are treating the protected landscape "like a festival site," bringing generators, boom boxes, and mini fridges.

Per Northwest Nature and History, fly-camping is disruptive and destructive, with many fly campers breaking Dartmoor National Park's Backpack Camping Code.

The Code explicitly states that campers should leave no trace, carry backpack-portable equipment, and avoid disturbing wildlife. Instead, campers were lighting fires in dry conditions and bringing excessive gear.

The environmental toll can be steep: scorched grass from disposable grills, piles of trash, and habitats for native species destroyed. A BBC report found that fly campers even leave behind human waste and cut trees to make campfires, which can harm wildlife.

"Wild camping has been practised for years, but now it has emerged into fly camping, and that is where anti-social behaviour occurs," said Neil Dixon, service manager for public places with Cumberland Council, per the outlet.

By redirecting offenders toward clean-up duty, officials say the goal is to discourage repeat offenses.

"This ensured the behaviour was dealt with, while also encouraging greater understanding of the consequences of their actions," said a council spokesperson, per the BBC.

Individuals can take part in supporting similar efforts to safeguard the planet from damaging activities like fly-camping.

Campers can stick to the guidelines set by their local park authorities and follow the seven principles of Leave No Trace, which include proper waste disposal and respecting wildlife.

Actions like discussing environmental responsibility, advocating for change, and supporting eco-friendly travel destinations also make a difference.

"While enforcement remains an option, our priority is always to protect the landscape and encourage people to enjoy it responsibly," Councillor Denise Rollo told the BBC.

While officials focus on restorative measures, readers weighed in with their own ideas for holding fly campers accountable.

"Clear up and education will always work better than a fine," one commenter argued on Facebook. "Education with a sense of 'I made amends by clearing it up' will have a greater probability of a longer lasting positive effect. Sticks rarely create anything but resentment."

"£500 fine might stop them doing it and money can go back into the lakes," another wrote.

"Great idea," a third said. "I think that will have a better impact than a fine."

